Why Is Nokia Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Autonomous Networks Fabric Integration

Leadership Insights On Market Competition

“This is how telcos will compete in the AI era,” stated Oguz Sunay, CTO, AI and Autonomous Networks, Nokia. Sunay noted that the platform scales ambitions “while maintaining the control and governance they need.”

Efficiency Metrics And AWS Infrastructure

Amir Rao, global director for Telco Solutions, AWS, stated, “The shift to autonomous network operations is ultimately about speed and step-change efficiency.” Rao noted that optimizing the full operational stack on AWS allows operators to utilize elastic scalability.

History Of Collaborative Innovation

According to the announcement, Nokia’s portfolio has delivered automation rates exceeding 90%. The current expansion builds on a set of existing digital operations applications from Nokia already on the AWS platform.

Nokia Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Nokia is still in a bullish structure: it’s trading 3.7% above its 50-day SMA ($13.42), 30.4% above its 100-day SMA ($10.68), and 66.9% above its 200-day SMA ($8.34). The 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in October 2025), which typically keeps longer-term trend traders biased to buy pullbacks rather than fade rallies.

Near-term, the stock is working through a digestion phase after a strong run, with price sitting 5.8% below the 20-day SMA ($14.78) and just under the 20-day EMA ($14.27). Momentum looks more neutral than stretched, with RSI at 48.37.

Key Resistance : $15 — a round-number area that can act as a nearby ceiling if rebounds lose steam

: $15 — a round-number area that can act as a nearby ceiling if rebounds lose steam Key Support: $13 — a nearby floor that lines up closely with the 50-day SMA zone where trend buyers often defend pullbacks

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 0.99% at $13.83 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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