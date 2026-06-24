Are Job Cuts Impacting Oracle Stock? Here's What's Happening Wednesday

Oracle stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is ORCL stock falling?

What Is Driving Oracle’s Workforce Cuts?

This aggressive balancing act comes against a backdrop of soaring corporate expenses. Oracle reported $1.8 billion in restructuring costs and negative free cash flow of $23.7 billion last fiscal year, fueled by a 162% surge in CapEx to $55.7 billion. Ultimately, this combination keeps traders intensely focused on how quickly Oracle’s internal efficiency gains can offset its massive AI buildout spending.

Oracle Health Partners With Theator To Bring AI Into The Operating Room

For investors, this practical roll-out serves as a timely reminder of Oracle’s ability to monetize its AI ecosystem in high-stakes industries like healthcare.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For ORCL

From a longer-term trend perspective, Oracle is still in a damaged structure: the stock is down 26.87% over the past 12 months and is trading 22.8% below its 200-day SMA and 17% below its 50-day SMA. It’s also sitting just 7.4% below the 100-day SMA, making that zone a key "make-or-break" area if buyers try to stabilize the tape.

Momentum is also leaning bearish: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless it can reclaim that baseline. The death cross that formed in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains an overhang, even though the 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (a shorter-term bullish crossover that hasn’t translated into sustained price strength).

Key Resistance : $172.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds, and it’s also closer to the 100-day SMA zone overhead

: $172.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds, and it’s also closer to the 100-day SMA zone overhead Key Support: $135.00 — a prior demand area near the 52-week low region ($134.57), where buyers previously showed up

Oracle Analyst Ratings For June 2026

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $264.64. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises Target to $325.00) (June 11)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $325.00) (June 11) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $190.00) (June 11)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $190.00) (June 11) TD Cowen: Buy (Maintains Target to $300.00) (June 11)

Oracle Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oracle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Oracle’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum and weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if price can reclaim key moving-average resistance; for risk control, the $135.00 support zone is the nearby line that matters most.

Current Price Action for ORCL Stock

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were down 4.98% at $156.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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