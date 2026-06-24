What's Driving The Rise In Alphabet Stock Today?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are rising on Wednesday after the company was selected to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Alphabet stock is trading near recent highs. Where is GOOG stock headed?

Alphabet Set To Enter The Dow

S&P Dow Jones Indices added that Alphabet’s larger market value and higher share price, combined with the breadth of its business lines, make it a more representative choice for the Dow.

GOOG Technical Setup: Key Levels To Watch

Momentum currently leans cautious. MACD sits below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which indicates that upward pressure has eased compared with the prior advance. MACD essentially compares faster and slower trend momentum, and when it falls below the signal line it often means buyers need renewed strength to regain control.

The moving average alignment supports the idea of a pause rather than a breakdown. The 20-day average is below the 50-day average, which reflects short term softness, but the 50-day average remains above the 200-day average. That keeps the longer-term golden cross from July 2025 intact and gives traders a reason to focus on support zones rather than chasing strength into overhead resistance.

Key Resistance: $373.50 — This level sits near the short-term moving average cluster and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds have struggled to push through.

— This level sits near the short-term moving average cluster and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds have struggled to push through. Key Support: $343.50 — This area aligns closely with the 100 day trend region and marks a spot where buyers recently stepped in to defend pullbacks.

GOOG Shares Are Rising

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.59% at $348.08 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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