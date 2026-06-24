Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Investor Planning and strategy, Stock market, business people working with technical price graph and indicator, candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen financial investment growth
June 24, 2026 12:33 PM 2 min read

Why Is Sky Quarry Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Sky Quarry stock fell in Tuesday’s session after soaring nearly 63% on Monday. The pullback occurred as early investors locked in gains following the sharp rally.

Operations Nearing Production Phase

The primary driver of the week’s trading activity is the company’s Monday announcement that it is preparing to begin production at its Foreland Refinery near Ely, Nevada. Operations are expected to commence in July 2026.

The company recently disclosed that it has approximately 10,000 barrels of inventory on-site and more than 100,000 barrels of storage capacity, which management expects to provide greater operational flexibility during the production ramp-up.

Strategic Infrastructure Position

Management highlighted the strategic value of the Foreland Refinery, noting that refining capacity has become increasingly limited across the Western U.S. The venue serves as Nevada’s only operating refinery, producing key products such as diesel, vacuum gas oil, naphtha and asphalt.

Core Business Model

Sky Quarry operates as a development-stage oil-producing and refining company focused on recycling waste asphalt shingles and remediating oil-saturated soils.

Earlier in June, the company launched a crude oil drilling and production initiative in Nevada’s Railroad Valley, intending to refine that crude at the Foreland facility. The transition from preparation to active operations marks a significant operational shift for the company.

SKYQ Stock Price Activity: Sky Quarry shares were up 34.76% at $2.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: MMD Creative on Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved