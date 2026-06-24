SoFi Stock Is Climbing Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

SoFi Technologies stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling SOFI momentum?

What’s Driving SoFi Technologies Stock Today?

CEO Anthony Noto has continued buying shares in the open market, including 13,888 shares in June at a weighted average price of $18.06, extending a 2026 streak to five separate purchases. That 2026 buying totals 130,211 shares at a blended average price of about $17.29, and he holds roughly 11.96 million shares directly.

SoFi also officially launched "Composer by SoFi," an AI-powered investing platform tied to its acquisition of Composer Securities LLC, and it’s drawing attention for its SoFiUSD rollout described as a U.S. national bank-issued stablecoin inside its banking app with access expanded to nearly 15 million members.

With markets open, the broader tape is supportive: the S&P 500 is up 0.70%, the Dow Jones is up 1.03%, and the Russell 2000 is up 1.31%. Against that backdrop, SoFi’s outsized gain looks more like stock-specific enthusiasm layered on top of a generally "risk-on" session rather than a pure sector beta move.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SOFI

Technically, the stock is trying to repair damage from a longer slide: it’s trading 18.7% below its 200-day SMA at $22.58, and the death cross that formed in March keeps longer-term trend followers cautious. Still, price is back above the shorter-term baselines—7.2% above the 20-day SMA ($17.13) and 8.0% above the 50-day SMA ($17.01)—and the 20-day SMA is now above the 50-day SMA, a constructive near-term crossover.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests sellers are losing control and buyers are starting to press, even if the longer-term trend hasn’t fully flipped.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $16.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in

What Is SoFi Technologies and Its Business Model?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started in student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services and financial planning—delivered through its mobile app and website.

That "one-stop shop" strategy is why product headlines like an AI investing tool and crypto-adjacent offerings can matter for the stock: they’re meant to deepen engagement and keep members inside the ecosystem. Through its 2020 acquisition of Galileo, SoFi also provides payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking, giving it a picks-and-shovels angle alongside the consumer brand.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 15.94) — Despite today’s pop, the score suggests the stock’s broader trend strength has lagged versus stronger leaders.

: Weak (Score: 15.94) — Despite today’s pop, the score suggests the stock’s broader trend strength has lagged versus stronger leaders. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.15) — The scorecard is flagging SoFi as a growth-forward story, which can keep buyers engaged when sentiment improves.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weaker momentum confirmation. For longer-term bulls, that often means the fundamental narrative can carry, but the chart still needs follow-through above nearby resistance to prove the move is more than a bounce.

SOFI Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 3,24% at $17.85 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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