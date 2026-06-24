BlackBerry Stock Rallies As Analyst Sees More Upside: What Investors Need To Know

BlackBerry stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is BB stock up today?

What Is Driving BlackBerry’s Recent Momentum?

The latest momentum has been linked to BlackBerry’s completion of its 2026 FedRAMP Class D recertification for the AtHoc platform, which the company says makes it the only Critical Event Management provider with that qualification.

The company has also recently highlighted AtHoc usage across 80% of U.S. federal agencies and a share repurchase program for up to 26.8 million shares (about 4.58% of the public float as of April 30).

Further boosting investor confidence Wednesday, Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar initiated coverage on BlackBerry with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, suggesting more upside ahead.

BlackBerry Earnings Preview For Thursday

The countdown is on: BlackBerry is set to report earnings on Thursday.

EPS Estimate : 2 cents (Flat from 2 cents YoY)

: 2 cents (Flat from 2 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $137.91 million (Up from $121.70 million YoY)

: $137.91 million (Up from $121.70 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 98.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $7.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (June 24)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (June 24) CIBC : Outperformer (Raises Target to $10.00) (June 17)

: Outperformer (Raises Target to $10.00) (June 17) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (April 10)

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BB

The longer-term trend still looks constructive: BB is up 111.43% over the past 12 months and is trading well above its 50-day SMA ($7.15) and 200-day SMA ($4.78), with the 50-day above the 200-day (a golden cross that triggered in May). Near-term, the stock is slightly below its 20-day SMA ($9.21), which often acts like a "line to regain" after a sharp run.

Momentum is the main watch item, and MACD is the cleanest lens right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling unless buyers can reassert control. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it sits below the signal line, it often means the rally is losing steam even if the bigger trend remains up.

From a levels standpoint, the stock is pressing into its upper range near the prior peak, so failed break attempts can turn into quick pullbacks toward the short-term average band.

Key Resistance : $11.00 — a round-number area sitting just above the $10.93 52-week high zone where breakouts can stall

: $11.00 — a round-number area sitting just above the $10.93 52-week high zone where breakouts can stall Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby round-number area below the 20-day SMA/EMA band that can act as the first "line in the sand" on pullbacks

What Is BlackBerry’s Current Business Model?

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions.

BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market. That backdrop matters for today’s move because FedRAMP positioning and federal agency penetration can support the "mission-critical software" narrative that tends to attract longer-term buyers when the chart is already in an uptrend.

BlackBerry Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with growth doing most of the heavy lifting. With value scoring much weaker than momentum and growth, the stock may stay sensitive to any sign that the breakout narrative is cooling.

BB Stock Price Activity Today

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were up 3.51% at $9.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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