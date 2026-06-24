Wendy's Stock Heats Up: Is The Next Short Squeeze Serving Tendies?

WEN stock is soaring. See the chart and price action here.

‘Fixing Her’

Benzinga Pro data shows short interest in Wendy’s at 37% of the float, a notably high level that has historically drawn the attention of momentum-driven traders looking for asymmetric upside.

The move comes as chatter across Reddit’s WallStreetBets and other retail trading forums accelerates, with users pointing to the setup as reminiscent of past meme stock runs.

Another user Mr-Night-Owl wrote a due diligence post on Wednesday morning titled "Fixing Her: A Wendys (WEN) DD" which included research on the company’s financials, new management and turnaround efforts.

The redditor closed the post with a hopeful message for WEN investors: "TL;DR: Your pigtailed savior may make a comeback."

The Tendies Setup

Wendy’s current setup checks several of the boxes that traders often associate with squeeze potential: elevated short interest, increasing retail visibility and a sharp upward price move that can attract additional momentum capital.

As shares climb, short sellers may face mounting pressure to cover positions, which can further accelerate gains in a feedback loop.

Trading volume has also picked up notably alongside the price move, suggesting growing participation beyond typical baseline levels.

Still, it should be noted that not every heavily shorted stock evolves into a sustained squeeze.

From a technical perspective, traders are watching whether Wendy’s can maintain its breakout and build support at higher levels.

Continued gains could reinforce the bullish narrative, while a failure to hold recent highs may signal that the move was more of a short-term momentum burst than the start of a prolonged squeeze.

Wendy’s has firmly landed on the radar of retail traders hunting for the next "tendies"-generating opportunity, with price action and social momentum likely to dictate the next phase of the trade.

WEN Stock Price Activity: Wendy’s shares were up 27.10% at $7.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, WEN has gained about 2.4% versus a 2.1% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 4% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.1% gain. The stock has a 52-week range of $6.07 to $12.51.

Photo: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

