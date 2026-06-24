What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Wednesday?

Plug Completes Denmark Electrolyzer Milestone

Plug said it completed installation, commissioning, site acceptance testing, and handover of a 5 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzer system.

The milestone marked the facility’s entry into active hydrogen production.

The Måde facility, developed and operated by European Energy, is one of Denmark’s early operational Power-to-X projects.

At full capacity, Plug expects the facility to produce about 550 metric tons of green hydrogen annually, equivalent to roughly 1,500 truckloads.

The output is certified as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin under the ISCC certification scheme.

Plug Cites Faster Deployment

Plug said the system’s fully containerized design reduced on-site complexity and helped accelerate production readiness.

The company said the project supports its shift from one-off deployments toward more repeatable execution across hydrogen systems.

“As Plug enters its next phase of disciplined growth and operational maturity, we’re seeing a shift from one-off deployments to repeatable execution,” CEO José Luis Crespo said.

PLUG Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Plug Power is expected to provide its next financial update on August 10, 2026.

Analysts estimate a loss of 8 cents per share, improving from a loss of 20 cents per share, while revenue is expected to decline to $169.53 million from $173.97 million.

Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating on Plug Power, with an average price forecast of $3.53.

Recent actions include Wells Fargo maintaining an Equal-Weight rating and raising its forecast to $2.50 on May 19. Susquehanna maintained a Neutral rating and raised its forecast to $3.75 on May 13. Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating while lifting its forecast to $4.00 on May 12.

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 4.06% at $2.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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