Intel Stock Pauses Ahead Of Micron Earnings: What Should Traders Watch?

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading flat on Wednesday as the market continues to digest recent leadership moves tied to its foundry turnaround.

Meanwhile, broader sentiment across the semiconductor sector remains a major focal point as the market is watching for Micron’s earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Intel stock is showing upward bias. What should traders watch with INTC?

What Is Driving Intel’s Leadership Changes?

Intel has appointed former SK Hynix and SK On CEO Seok-Hee Lee as executive vice president of its contract chip-manufacturing business, reporting directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan and overseeing advanced packaging, system integration and back-end manufacturing.

The reshuffle also splits manufacturing leadership, with EVP Naga Chandrasekaran focusing on front-end technology development and manufacturing, including accelerating Intel’s 18A, 14A and future process nodes.

Micron Earnings Watch: Semiconductor Sector Sentiment In Focus

Traders will keep a close eye on sector-wide ripple effects, specifically looking at how Micron’s quarterly report after the bell impacts investor appetite for semiconductor stocks as a whole.

Analysts track consensus projections for fiscal third-quarter earnings at $20.76 per share, representing a tenfold increase from the $1.91 per share earned in the prior-year period.

Revenue is projected to reach $35.75 billion, a 284% year-over-year increase compared to the $9.3 billion reported during the same quarter last year.

Critical Price Levels To Watch for INTC

The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: at $132.37, the stock is trading 12.2% above its 20-day SMA ($118.54) and 132.6% above its 200-day SMA ($57.18), which is the kind of separation that typically shows sustained institutional demand rather than a one-day pop. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in August 2025), keeping the longer-term trend structure pointed higher.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing and the uptrend is trying to reassert itself after the prior downswing. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it’s above the signal line, momentum is improving versus that baseline.

With price still below the $141.45 52-week high (reached in June) but well above the major moving averages, the chart setup looks like a "trend continuation" posture where pullbacks often get judged against the rising 20-day/50-day area. The stock’s huge 12-month gain of 487.65% also raises the bar for follow-through—breakouts tend to need fresh catalysts, while consolidations can be sharp when crowded momentum unwinds.

Key Resistance : $141.45 — the 52-week high from June is the most obvious upside reference point

: $141.45 — the 52-week high from June is the most obvious upside reference point Key Support: $118.54 — near the 20-day SMA, a common first "dip-buying" area in strong trends

What Is Intel and How Does It Operate?

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker focused on designing and manufacturing microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. It pioneered the x86 architecture and helped drive the industry’s long-running push to pack more computing power into smaller chips.

Today, Intel remains a key CPU supplier in PCs and servers, but the market is also watching whether it can reinvigorate its manufacturing business through Intel Foundry while still delivering competitive products in its Intel Products segment. That’s why leadership moves tied to packaging, integration, and process execution can matter to the stock—those are core building blocks for winning external foundry customers and scaling advanced nodes.

Intel Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.40 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $83.96. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $160.00) (June 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $160.00) (June 23) B of A Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (June 11)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (June 11) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $100.00) (June 1)

Intel Stock Price Action on Wednesday

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were roughly flat at $132.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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