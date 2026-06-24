Toast Shares Heat Up: TOST Joining S&P MidCap 400

Toast stock is among today’s top performers. Why are TOST shares rallying?

TOST Stock To Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices late Tuesday announced that the restaurant technology platform will be added to the prestigious S&P MidCap 400 index. This index adjustment is scheduled to officially take effect prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1.

Toast is set to replace TopBuild Corp in the benchmark index. TopBuild is being removed from the mid-cap index because QXO Inc is acquiring the company in a transaction expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. According to the index transition details, Toast will enter the benchmark classified under the Financials GICS sector.

Inclusion in major S&P benchmarks typically sparks significant buying momentum as index-tracking investment funds and ETFs are forced to adjust their portfolios to mirror the changes. Traders are responding enthusiastically to the milestone today, driving TOST stock higher as the company cements its footprint in the mid-capitalization space.

Critical Price Levels To Watch for TOST

Toast is trading about 1.5% above its 20-day SMA ($24.93), but it remains 2.6% below its 50-day SMA ($25.98) and 19.9% below its 200-day SMA ($31.59), keeping the longer-term trend pressure intact. The 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA (bearish), and the death cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day below the 200-day) reinforces that rallies may face supply until the stock can build a higher base.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now: at 47.81, it’s in neutral territory, suggesting the stock isn’t stretched and is still deciding between range-building and another leg lower. For non-technicians, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become "overdone," and a mid-range reading like this often lines up with choppy, level-to-level trading.

Key Resistance : $28.00 — a round-number area that also sits closer to the stock’s declining intermediate trend zone, where rebounds can stall

: $28.00 — a round-number area that also sits closer to the stock’s declining intermediate trend zone, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $24.00 — a nearby round-number floor that’s close to the current consolidation area above the 20-day averages

What Does Toast Do?

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, combining SaaS tools with financial technology solutions like integrated payment processing. It also sells restaurant-grade hardware and supports a broad ecosystem of third-party partners, aiming to function as an operating system for day-to-day restaurant workflows.

That "front of house to back of house" footprint matters because it ties Toast’s growth to restaurant transaction volume and software adoption, not just one product line. The company reports as a single segment spanning SaaS, fintech, payments, hardware, and partners, so investors often track whether the platform is expanding within existing customers while adding new locations.

Toast (TOST) Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Toast, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Toast’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the fundamental-style growth backdrop isn’t yet translating into sustained trend strength on the chart. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether the stock can start reclaiming levels like the 50-day and then work toward the high-$20s without losing the $24.00 support zone.

Toast (TOST) Stock Price Movement Today

TOST Stock Price Activity: Toast shares were up 3.75% at $25.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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