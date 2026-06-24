What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock Wednesday?

Meta Platforms stock is trading near recent lows. What should traders watch with META?

What Are The Recent Catalysts for Meta Platforms?

Div Garg, founder and CEO of AGI Inc, recently argued that an "AI-agent future" could leave platforms that rely on human attention more exposed—calling out Alphabet and Meta Platforms as having the most to lose.

He says Meta’s ad-heavy model could face pressure if AI agents increasingly act as intermediaries between users and digital services, adding that Meta may need to find a revenue stream that doesn’t rely on ads.

Meta also has a fresh regulatory overhang after a 2-1 6th U.S. Circuit Court decision recently revived Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act, which requires age verification and parental consent for users under 16.

Meta is also trading in a generally constructive premarket tape, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% as traders position ahead of the opening bell.

Critical Price Levels To Watch for META

From a longer-term trend perspective, Meta is still in a drawdown, down 21.06% over the past 12 months, and the stock is trading below every major moving average that many institutions track. At $562.49, shares are 5.6% below the 20-day SMA, 9.3% below the 50-day SMA, 10.4% below the 100-day SMA, and 14% below the 200-day SMA—classic "sell-the-rally" posture unless price can reclaim those bands.

The crossover picture also stays heavy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) has been in place since December 2025. On momentum, MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which points to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing unless buyers can force a trend reset.

Key Resistance : $625.00 — a round-number area that lines up closely with the 100-day/50-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $625.00 — a round-number area that lines up closely with the 100-day/50-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $557.00 — a nearby floor just below current price where buyers previously stepped in, making it a key "line in the sand" for the next leg

What Is Meta Platforms and How Does It Make Money?

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, with close to 4 billion monthly active users across its "Family of Apps" (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp). The core business is advertising: Meta packages customer data and sells targeted ads to digital advertisers based on engagement across that ecosystem.

That’s why the AI-agent discussion matters for the stock—if agents reduce time spent researching, browsing, and clicking in the traditional way, the value of "human attention" as the product can get harder to defend. Meta has also been investing heavily in Reality Labs, but it remains a small part of overall sales, keeping the market’s focus on how durable the ad engine is.

META Earnings Preview: July 2026 Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $7.18 (Up from $7.14 YoY)

: $7.18 (Up from $7.14 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $60.19 Billion (Up from $47.52 Billion YoY)

: $60.19 Billion (Up from $47.52 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 20.4x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $823.08. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains Target to $810.00) (June 1)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $810.00) (June 1) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $1015.00) (May 28)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $1015.00) (May 28) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $765.00) (May 20)

META Benzinga Edge Rankings Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Meta Platforms, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Meta Platforms’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that’s currently being held back by weak momentum. For longer-term investors, that often translates to "fundamentals can be attractive, but the chart still needs repair," with $625.00 as a key level to reclaim.

META Stock Price Action

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were up 1.06% at $568.16 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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