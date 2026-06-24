Why Is Take-Two Interactive Stock Surging On Wednesday?

BTIG initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software on Wednesday, issuing a Buy rating for the stock. The firm announced a $290 price forecast for the video game publisher.

Rockstar Games Announces Grand Theft Auto VI Pricing

Rockstar Games said Wednesday that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin at midnight local time on June 25.

The game is scheduled to launch on Nov. 19, 2026, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a starting price of $79.99. Rockstar will also offer an Ultimate Edition for $99.99, featuring exclusive vehicles, weapons, and apparel tied to the story of protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Customers who pre-order or purchase the game before Nov. 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders will also include one month of GTA+, Rockstar’s subscription service.

Players who buy digital copies can begin pre-loading the game on Nov. 12, while physical editions containing a download code will also be available that day to support pre-loading.

Set in Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, Grand Theft Auto VI follows Jason and Lucia as they become entangled in a statewide criminal conspiracy. The game will be available through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and major retailers worldwide.

Bank Of America See Massive Monetization Potential

The pricing updates follow a Tuesday report from Bank of America Securities analyst Omar Dessouky, who reiterated a Buy rating and raised the TTWO price forecast from $320 to $368.

Dessouky noted that the next iteration of Grand Theft Online “could monetize at 2x the predecessor, catching up to Fortnite, with potential for further upside.” Bank of America estimates the title will sell 45 million units in fiscal year 2027.

Take-Two Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Take-Two is trading well above its key trend gauges, sitting 12.2% above the 20-day and 50-day SMAs, 16.8% above the 100-day SMA, and 7.7% above the 200-day SMA. That stack argues the intermediate trend is still pointed up, even after a choppy 12-month stretch that’s roughly flat (down 0.17%).

The crossover picture is mixed, which is why the next few levels matter: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in February.

Key Resistance : $251

: $251 Key Support: $206

TTWO Stock Price Activity: Take-Two Interactive shares were up 2.74% at $249.30 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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