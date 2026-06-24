Hertz Shares Slide After Announcing Unusual $100 Million Share Lending Offering

Hertz shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is HTZ stock falling?

The Offering

Why It’s Structured This Way

The offering is contingent upon the closing of a separate private offering of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030 by Hertz’s subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation. The share lending agreement is designed to allow investors in the Notes to hedge their investments through short sales or privately negotiated derivatives transactions. J.P. Morgan will use the resulting short position to facilitate those hedging transactions.

Hertz Shares Plummet

HTZ Price Action: At the time of publication, Hertz shares are trading 21.15% lower at $3.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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