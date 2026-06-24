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Pfizer logo on gray wall surface
June 24, 2026 9:20 AM 4 min read

Pfizer Stock Trades Flat Following Mixed Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Data

What Are the Latest Phase 3 Results for Pfizer?

Pfizer also flagged that an exploratory analysis failed to show a clear relationship between integrin beta-6 (IB6) expression levels and treatment response, keeping the "who benefits" question open. Detailed trial findings are expected at a future medical meeting, which can become the next sentiment checkpoint for the program.

Critical Price Levels to Watch for PFE Stock

At $24.77, the stock is trading below every major moving average tracked here—about 3.8% under the 20-day SMA ($25.74), 5.3% under the 50-day SMA ($26.16), 7% under the 100-day SMA ($26.65), and 4.3% under the 200-day SMA ($25.88). That "below the stack" posture keeps rallies more likely to run into supply until price can reclaim at least the 20-day/200-day zone.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. Structurally, the longer-term backdrop is mixed—there’s still a golden cross from October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA), but the nearer-term crossover has turned bearish with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA.

  • Key Resistance: $27.50 — a round-number area above the main moving-average cluster where rebounds can stall
  • Key Support: $24.00 — a nearby round-number level just above the 52-week low zone ($23.11) where buyers may try to defend

What Is Pfizer and How Does It Operate?

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. Today, prescription drugs and vaccines make up most of its business, and its scale means pipeline updates can matter even when they don’t immediately change near-term revenue.

Top sellers include the pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13 and cardiology drugs Vyndaqel and Eliquis, and the company sells globally with international markets representing about 40% of total sales. In that context, mixed oncology readouts like SigVie-002 tend to be judged on whether they expand the long runway—Pfizer is also evaluating sigvotatug vedotin in a Phase 3 combination study with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced NSCLC.

Pfizer Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Pfizer, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Pfizer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weaker-tilted profile, led by soft Momentum and Growth scores. For longer-term bulls, the chart likely needs to reclaim key moving averages to improve the momentum backdrop, while bears will focus on whether $24.00 holds on any risk-off tape.

Pfizer Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

PFE Stock Price Activity: Pfizer shares were up 0.32% at $24.80 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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