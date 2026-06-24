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June 24, 2026 9:12 AM 2 min read

Why Is Pulsenmore Stock Soaring Wednesday?

The deal will integrate Pulsenmore’s FDA-authorized home ultrasound platform into Ouma Health’s virtual maternity care model.

The collaboration allows clinicians to monitor pregnancies outside clinic hours while keeping expectant mothers connected with their care teams.

Ouma Health Partnership

Pulsenmore said the agreement expands its presence in the U.S. maternal health market and creates a pathway to bring home ultrasound into an established virtual care model serving expectant mothers nationwide.

Ouma Health provides virtual maternity care solutions for patients facing geographic and logistical barriers to prenatal care, including those in maternity deserts and underserved communities.

Remote Prenatal Care Expansion

The companies said the partnership aims to support underserved patients and build experience for future expansion with healthcare systems, maternity care providers, and payer organizations.

Pulsenmore is a home ultrasound technology company, while Ouma Health is a U.S. virtual maternity care provider.

“Maternal healthcare is undergoing a fundamental transformation toward more connected, patient-centered care models,” said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, founder and CEO of Pulsenmore.

“By partnering with Ouma Health, we have an opportunity to bring ultrasound beyond the walls of the clinic and into established virtual maternity care pathways, helping healthcare professionals expand access to prenatal monitoring while keeping patients at the center of care.”

PLSM Stock Price Action

PLSM Stock Price Activity: Pulsenmore shares rose 204.16% to $10.37 in premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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