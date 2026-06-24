Sunrun Stock Rises On 16-GW Clean Energy Pact With Tesla, Renew Home For Data Centers

Sunrun shares are powering higher. What’s behind RUN gains?

The Agreement

Under the framework, Sunrun, Renew Home, and Tesla will aggregate millions of existing home energy devices—including home battery systems, smart thermostats, and electric vehicles—into local, turnkey power solutions for data centers and utilities.

The combined 16-gigawatt resource draws dispatchable capacity from hundreds of thousands of home battery systems operated by Sunrun and Tesla, alongside flexible peak capacity from more than 8 million smart thermostats and devices managed by Renew Home. The framework requires no additional hardware, software, interconnection, water, or land usage—and is deployable in months, not years.

In Virginia, the companies already have more than 300 megawatts of capacity available for immediate deployment, expected to grow to at least 500 megawatts by 2030. The companies have also committed to provide capacity to PJM’s proposed Reliability Backstop Process, which if accepted would unlock over a gigawatt of capacity immediately.

“The grid of the 1800s cannot power the innovation of 2026,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun. “When data centers are asked to throttle down operations during the most expensive and stressful hours of the day, we can activate our distributed power plants to help provide them the power they need while also protecting American families from footing the bill for costly new infrastructure.”

Sunrun Shares Climb

RUN Price Action: At the time of publication, Sunrun shares are trading 19.28% higher at $15.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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