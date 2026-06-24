Why Is Hyperscale Data Stock Gaining Wednesday?

The stock rallied after a weak regular session on Tuesday, when shares fell about 10% to close at $0.2557.

GPUS Stock Jumps On Neocloud Agreement

Hyperscale Data said its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, signed an agreement with a California-based neocloud provider. The agreement covers colocation and data center services.

The deal includes 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity, expected to go online in the fourth quarter of 2026, with an option to expand to 52 megawatts.

Hyperscale Data expects the agreement to generate more than $1.2 billion over the full term. If the customer exercises the additional 32-megawatt option and extensions, total revenue could exceed $3.0 billion.

Michigan Campus Transition

Alliance Cloud Services is procuring key equipment and retrofitting about 60,000 square feet at the Michigan campus. Hyperscale Data expects the initial 20-megawatt deployment to cost $100 million to $120 million.

The Michigan campus could eventually support more than 300 megawatts, subject to approvals, financing, and the availability of infrastructure.

CEO William B. Horne said the company continues evolving its Michigan campus from a Bitcoin mining-focused facility into an AI and high-performance computing campus.

“We believe our Michigan Campus is positioned to offer a top-tier AI compute environment, and these Services are expected to begin generating material, high-margin revenue upon deployment, which may begin as soon as late September 2026.”

Bitcoin Treasury Update

Hyperscale Data said it held 726.9425 Bitcoin as of June 21, 2026. The Bitcoin closing price of $63,238 valued the holdings at about $45.9 million.

GPUS Stock Price Activity: Hyperscale Data shares were up 20.81% at $0.3089 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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