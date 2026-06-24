FedEx, Cerebras Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
FedEx reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Tuesday. However, the company said operating margin in the Federal Express segment shrank to 7.7% from 8.4% a year ago.
FedEx delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $24.04 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.31 per share, beating estimates of $5.96 per share.
FedEx shares dipped 6.7% to $295.92 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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