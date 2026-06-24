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FedEx logo on an a plane flying in blue skies.
June 24, 2026 8:03 AM 2 min read

FedEx, Cerebras Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

FedEx reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Tuesday. However, the company said operating margin in the Federal Express segment shrank to 7.7% from 8.4% a year ago.

FedEx delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $24.04 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.31 per share, beating estimates of $5.96 per share.

FedEx shares dipped 6.7% to $295.92 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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