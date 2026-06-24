Cerebras Shares Slide After Company Reports Q1 Double Beat, Multiple Deals

Cerebras shares are approaching critical lows. Why are CBRS shares at support?

Q1 Highlights

Cerebras reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 16 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $193.40 million, beating the consensus estimate of $181.59 million.

Revenue grew 94% year-over-year, with hardware revenue up 59% and cloud and other services revenue up 178%. Gross margin came in at 45%. The company ended the quarter with $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

Key Deals

Cerebras announced a multi-year deal with OpenAI valued at more than $20 billion, covering 750 megawatts of high-speed inference compute. The company also launched a multi-year partnership with AWS to bring fast inference to global distribution for startups, AI-native companies, and enterprises, combining AWS’s Trainium 3 chips with Cerebras CS-3 systems in a disaggregated inference strategy.

Guidance

Cerebras sees second-quarter revenue of $194.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. The company anticipates fiscal-year revenue between $855.00 million and $865.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $823.89 million.

Cerebras Shares Retreat

CBRS Price Action: At the time of publication, Cerebras shares are trading 9.89% lower at $204.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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