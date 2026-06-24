Why Is SanDisk Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Nasdaq futures gained 0.55%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.25%.

Micron Earnings In Focus

Micron’s earnings report is widely viewed as a key catalyst for the semiconductor sector, particularly for memory-related stocks. Options markets are pricing in an implied move of roughly 14% in either direction following the report.

Wall Street estimates project Micron to report fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.76 per share on revenue of $35.75 billion.

Strategic Shift In Memory Market Demand

Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman noted on Tuesday that the memory chip market has fundamentally changed. In an appearance on Yahoo Finance shared on X, Newman stated, “The era of memory as a commodity is over. Memory is strategic.”

He compared the current memory supply constraints and surging demand to the early phases of NVIDIA Corp.’s artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Broader Semiconductor Context and Momentum Trends

Market commentator The Kobeissi Letter highlighted on X that speculation surrounding Micron’s report has amplified volatility, noting that the release “now feel a lot like NVIDIA earnings days in 2023 and 2024.”

Sandisk Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

SNDK is still in a firmly bullish long-term structure, with price holding well above every major moving average: about 10.9% above the 20-day SMA ($1820.90), 39.2% above the 50-day SMA ($1450.54), and 218.5% above the 200-day SMA ($633.87).

The moving-average stack remains constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA—classic trend-following confirmation.

Given the extended 12-month run (up 4047.87%), the next healthy trend test is whether dips continue to get defended above the 20-day/50-day area rather than turning into a deeper mean reversion.

Key Resistance : $2354.39

: $2354.39 Key Support: $1820.90

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 3.13% at $2025.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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