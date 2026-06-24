Why Is Wendy's Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Executive Appointment Fuels Turnaround Optimism

The stock jumped more than 20% in early trading after Wendy’s named Steve Cirulis as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer.

Cirulis previously held the same positions at Potbelly Sandwich Works, where he worked alongside current Wendy’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Wright.

Investors appeared to view the appointment as a potential catalyst for a turnaround at the restaurant chain, which has struggled with softer consumer spending and declining traffic.

Despite Wednesday’s rally, Wendy’s shares remain down nearly 50% over the past 12 months.

Retail Traders Drive Short-Squeeze Momentum

The company has a short float of 50.27 million shares, representing 37% of its publicly traded float, indicating a very high level of short interest among investors betting against the stock.

As shares accelerated higher, short sellers may have been forced to buy back stock to cover positions, adding further upward pressure in a classic short-squeeze dynamic.

Wendy’s Earnings Outlook And Analyst Views

The next major catalyst for Wendy’s is its expected August 7 earnings report.

Analysts expect earnings of 16 cents per share, down from 29 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected at $559.61 million, compared with $560.93 million in the prior-year period.

The stock carries a consensus Hold rating from 24 analysts. The average price forecast stands at $7.95, with forecasts ranging from $6 to $12.

Recent analyst actions include an Equal-Weight rating from Stephens & Co. with an $8 price forecast on June 23, a Buy rating from Argus Research with a $12 price forecast on May 13, and a Hold rating from TD Cowen with a $6 price forecast on May 12.

Wendy’s Price Action

WEN Stock Price Activity: Wendy’s shares were up 20.38% at $7.530 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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