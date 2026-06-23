Lucid Group shares are trending higher. Why are LCID shares climbing?

What Is Lucid’s Robotaxi Plan for 2027?

Lucid has framed the fleet around the Gravity SUV and future midsize models, with autonomous hardware integrated at its Arizona facility rather than aftermarket retrofits. Nuro is slated to supply a Level 4 system using cameras, lidar and radar, while Uber designs the in-cabin user experience and safety interfaces and has set up a dedicated Houston operations depot for charging, maintenance and fleet management via a dedicated Houston buildout.

Lucid also trades in sympathy with the broader autonomy tape, and Tesla’s robotaxi push provides a benchmark for Lucid because investor appetite for AV timelines often moves the whole "robotaxi" basket together.

A Texas Department of Transportation official recently said the cybercab could "dramatically scale" Tesla’s robotaxi operations across Austin, Houston and Dallas "in the coming months," keeping attention on Texas as a key proving ground via in the coming months.

LCID Stock: Key Moving Averages to Watch

Even with Tuesday’s bounce, the longer-term chart is still defined by a bearish moving-average "stack," with the stock trading 6.2% below its 20-day SMA ($5.55), 15.2% below its 50-day SMA ($6.14), 35.5% below its 100-day SMA ($8.07), and 56.7% below its 200-day SMA ($12.03). Those gaps matter because reclaiming the 20-day and then the 50-day is typically the first step toward turning "sellable rallies" into something more durable.

Momentum is best read through MACD here: it’s above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing, even if the primary trend hasn’t flipped. This all means that when MACD is above its signal line, sellers often lose control of the intermediate swing and rebounds have a better chance of extending.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is trying to base just above its June swing low and the 52-week low at $4.47, but the 12-month drawdown of 75.90% keeps the burden of proof on buyers. A push through the mid-$5s would be the first "tell" that the market is willing to pay up again, while a break back toward the low-$4s would put the 52-week low zone back in play.

Key Resistance : $5.50 — Nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 20-day SMA/EMA zone where rebounds can stall

: $5.50 — Nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 20-day SMA/EMA zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $4.50 — Just above the $4.47 52-week low zone, a key area buyers have recently defended

What Is Lucid Group and Its Business Model?

Lucid Group is a technology and automotive company that develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies, selling through a direct-to-consumer online and retail model with its own service footprint.

It leans on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

Geographically, the company operates across North America, the Middle East and other international markets, and it also points to a roadmap that includes future vehicle programs and technologies.

That’s why the robotaxi discussion matters to the stock: it’s a potential demand and utilization narrative layered on top of an EV maker that’s still trying to prove it can build a durable base after a deep multi-quarter downtrend.

LCID Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 0.58% at $5.19 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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