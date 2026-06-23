Rocket Lab Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Rocket Lab stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on RKLB shares?

What Does Rocket Lab’s Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Mean?

Rocket Lab officially joined the Nasdaq-100 on Monday, a change that forces index-tracking funds and ETFs, including Invesco QQQ, which manages over $300 billion, to own the stock. The inclusion comes after a choppy stretch for space-sector proxies following Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) IPO day on June 12, when RKLB sold off as capital rotated toward the new listing.

Rocket Lab Shatters Records with VICTUS HAZE

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab late Monday launched the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the official Notice to Launch, reducing the previous record by more than 10 hours.

The company managed all operational phases of this mission, providing an end-to-end space service that encompassed spacecraft design, component fabrication, launch, and ongoing 24/7 on-orbit management.

The deployed Pioneer spacecraft is now fully commissioned and executing orbital maneuvers. The vehicle is currently conducting Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO) to track another active spacecraft in low Earth orbit.

RKLB Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, RKLB is still in a bullish long-term structure—up 194.39% over the past 12 months and trading 29.7% above its 200-day SMA at $74.34—but the near-term tape is correcting. The stock is now 17.8% below its 20-day SMA ($117.27) and 8.3% below its 50-day SMA ($105.15), which frames the current move as a pullback inside a broader uptrend rather than a confirmed trend break.

Momentum is the main watch item: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies can stall until buyers regain control.

Key Resistance: $99.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just under the psychologically important $100 level.

How Rocket Lab Compares to Industrials Today

RKLB is underperforming Industrials today by about 2.22 percentage points (down 3.97% vs. the sector down 1.75%), which suggests the move isn’t just "sector beta" and may reflect stock-specific positioning around the index rebalance. Industrials is also having a rough session overall, ranking 10 out of 11 sectors, only ahead of Materials, while Technology is the biggest drag at down 3.78%.

The move mirrors broader pressure in growth and "story" equities, with the Nasdaq 100 down about 0.6% in the same risk-off tape that saw Alphabet tumble more than 6%. That kind of megacap-led de-risking often spills into space and defense proxies, providing a benchmark for Rocket Lab because the stock trades like a high-beta growth name when liquidity tightens.

Zooming out, the sector trend has been constructive despite today’s dip, with Industrials up 2.49% over the past 30 days and up 8.20% over the past 90 days. That backdrop matters because it implies RKLB’s longer-term bid has been supported by a favorable tape for cyclicals, but today’s underperformance highlights that the stock’s near-term path is being driven more by flows and momentum than by broad sector strength.

What Is Rocket Lab Corporation and Its Business Model?

Rocket Lab is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft, offering end-to-end mission services for civil, defense and commercial customers. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platform, with operations spanning Launch Services and Space Systems.

That business mix is why Nasdaq-100 inclusion is a meaningful headline: index membership can increase passive ownership and daily liquidity for a company that sits at the intersection of aerospace manufacturing and "new space" growth.

Electron’s track record delivering satellites to orbit across national security, scientific research and Earth-observation use cases helps explain why investors often treat the stock as a liquid proxy for broader space-industry sentiment.

RKLB Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were down 4.00% at $96.28 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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