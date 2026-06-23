Quantinuum Stock Is Rallying: What's Happening Today?

Quantinuum stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why did QNT hit a new high?

Quantum Executive Orders Ignite Sector Momentum

Quantinuum is climbing as traders rotate into quantum‑linked assets after the administration issued sweeping executive orders aimed at accelerating quantum computing, strengthening quantum supply chains and securing national systems against future quantum‑enabled cyber threats.

The order also called for new plans to support domestic quantum manufacturing, strengthen supply chains and expand the national quantum workforce. The document states that America stands at the cusp of a quantum revolution and must take a cohesive approach to accelerate deployment and commercialization of quantum technologies.

Post‑Quantum Cryptography Order Adds Fuel

The order states that the United States must strengthen cryptographic protections for sensitive data, critical infrastructure and the digital economy.

QNT Shares Are Flying

QNT Price Action: Quantinuum shares were up 13.46% at $77.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $77.84, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock