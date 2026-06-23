What's Going On With The Boost In ServiceNow Stock?

ServiceNow stock is surging to new heights today. Why is NOW stock surging?

Software Rebound Lifts Oversold Names

ServiceNow is climbing alongside a broader bounce in the software sector after several weeks of heavy pressure tied to rising Treasury yields and shifting Federal Reserve expectations. High‑multiple software stocks were among the hardest hit during last week’s volatility, as investors rotated out of growth names and into more defensive areas of the market.

ServiceNow is benefiting from that reversal. Traders are stepping back into software after the group became technically oversold, with many names showing signs of stabilizing following a sharp pullback.

The move comes as investors reassess whether the recent sell‑off in high‑growth tech went too far too quickly. With no company‑specific news driving the action, the stock is largely participating in a sector‑wide recovery.

NOW Technical Levels To Watch

On the longer‑term trend view, ServiceNow is still stuck in a weakened structure. The stock has dropped 50.48% over the past year and it remains far below the 200‑day simple moving average at $136.32, which keeps the primary trend pointed lower. Even with today’s rebound, the share price is still 28.7% under the 200‑day level, so any strength can run into heavy overhead supply.

Momentum indicators reflect the same hesitation. The MACD line is below the signal line and the histogram remains negative. That combination shows that upside momentum is fading compared with the prior upswing. When MACD sits under the signal line, it often signals a rally that needs stronger buying pressure to avoid losing steam.

Key resistance is near $111.00, which aligns with the 100‑day simple moving average at $104.01 and the 100‑day exponential moving average at $111.01. This creates an important test for any rebound attempt. Key support is near $85.50, just above the $81.24 twelve‑month low where buyers stepped in during the April washout.

NOW Shares Are Climbing

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 4.44% at $97.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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