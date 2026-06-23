Why Atlantic International (ATLN) Stock Is Up 175% On Tuesday

Atlantic International stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind ATLN gains?

What Is Driving Atlantic International’s 156% Surge?

Circle8 Group, part of Atlantic International, announced a framework agreement won through a competitive procurement process involving 16 participants, with a minimum value of about $52 million over a four-year term.

The company also pointed to a previously announced public sector award estimated at about $380 million, taking recent public sector wins to an aggregate estimated value exceeding $430 million.

“Together, these awards reflect the quality of our professionals, the depth of our client relationships, and our ability to deliver mission-critical workforce solutions for large organizations across Europe,” said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For ATLN

Even after Tuesday’s spike to $1.13, the longer-term trend is still heavy: the stock is trading 20.6% below its 50-day SMA ($1.41) and more than 55% below its 200-day SMA ($2.51), with a death cross that formed in May. The one near-term improvement is that price is now 14% above the 20-day SMA (98 cents), which often signals a short-term momentum reset after a washout.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now at 51.29, which is neutral and says the move isn’t yet "stretched" on this measure despite the sharp jump. In context, RSI previously hit overbought in March and oversold in June, and the current mid-range reading fits a rebound attempt inside a broader downtrend.

Key Resistance : $1.41 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common area where bear-market rallies can stall

: $1.41 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common area where bear-market rallies can stall Key Support: 98 cents — near the 20-day SMA, which is now the closest trend support after the breakout

What Does Atlantic International Do?

Atlantic International Corp is a U.S.-based outsourced services and workforce solutions company, focused on permanent, temporary, and temp-to-perm placement across areas like accounting and finance, admin and clerical, hospitality, IT, legal, light industrial, and medical. It also sells productivity consulting and workforce management solutions, which ties directly to public-sector staffing and services demand.

The Circle8 platform is central to the current narrative because the new award expands its public-sector client footprint in Europe, and management is framing the recent wins as proof it can compete for large, multi-year frameworks.

ATLN Stock Price Activity on Tuesday

ATLN Stock Price Activity: Atlantic International shares were up approximately 181% at $1.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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