AMC Stock Tanks On Offering: How Retail Got Drowned In Dilution

AMC stock is tanking. See the chart and price action here.

From the end of 2021 through the present day, AMC’s outstanding share count has surged.

Retail investors who bought into the meme stock "ape" narrative of the Covid era and held AMC shares were steadily diluted by every round of financing, every preferred share maneuver and reverse split.

AMC’s Dilution Deluge: How Millions of Retail Holders Got Shrunk

AMC’s dilution story began in 2021 when the company disclosed it had about 501.8 million shares outstanding and roughly 4.1 million individual shareholders, more than 80% of whom were retail.

Management repeatedly requested authorization to issue hundreds of millions of additional shares as the stock ripped higher, using the inflated price to raise billions of dollars and extend the company’s financial runway.

The flood of new stock helped AMC avoid a near‑term bankruptcy but also planted the seeds for massive long‑term dilution.

APE Units

Dilution accelerated again in 2022 with the launch of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units. In August 2022, AMC distributed one APE unit for each common share outstanding, effectively doubling the share count from the perspective of economic claims.

Later that year, AMC filed to sell up to 425 million APE units, a move that put heavy pressure on both AMC and APE prices, as it signaled another large capital raise at shareholders’ expense.

Each APE sold brought in cash but also expanded the pool of claims on AMC’s future earnings and assets.

In 2023 and 2024, the math became even more brutal. AMC pursued the conversion of APE into common stock, which a court ultimately allowed, consolidating preferred and common into a single, much larger common pool.

Then, in August 2023, AMC executed a 1‑for‑10 reverse stock split: ten old shares became one new share, and the price was multiplied by ten, purely as an accounting change.

The reverse split did not reverse the prior dilution; it only rebased the visible share count.

By January 2024, AMC had about 247.96 million shares outstanding after the split, which works out to about 2.46 billion on a pre‑split basis, more than 13 times the number of shares at the end of 2021.

As of Tuesday, AMC Entertainment has about 749.21 million shares outstanding, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The increase of more than 500 million shares in three years reflects new equity sales, including a $150 million offering completed earlier this month that added roughly 105.3 million shares.

The Bottom Line

AMC’s survival has been financed again and again by selling more equity, and every new share sold has come directly out of the economic weight of the ones already in their brokerage accounts.

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment shares were down 25.54% at $2.05 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, AMC has gained about 33.4% versus a 1.7% decline in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 31% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.5% gain.

Photo: Shutterstock







