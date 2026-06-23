Nio Shares Edge Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

NIO stock is gaining positive traction. What’s driving NIO shares up?

What Is Driving NIO Stock Today?

Nio has been sliding into a local bear phase, down nearly 30% from its May peak, even as deliveries keep growing, including a 62.3% jump in May to 37,705 vehicles and a 68.7% rise year-to-date to 150,526. The stock is hovering near a key support area that lines up with an ascending trendline on the weekly chart, a setup that can attract dip-buyers but also turns into a "line in the sand" if it breaks.

Nio is also carrying a fresh U.S. headline risk premium after the Trump administration labeled it a "Chinese military company," a designation the company said was "not justified" as it plans to engage the Department of Defense and may pursue legal action if needed. Traders have been watching whether that overhang keeps rallies choppy.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NIO

At $5.10, the stock is still trading below every major moving average: about 5% below the 20-day SMA ($5.39) and roughly 13% below the 50-day SMA ($5.86), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed down. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces that near-term rallies may face supply quickly.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner lens right now: it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which typically means upside pressure is fading unless buyers can force a stronger follow-through. That matters because the stock is trying to base near support, and weakening MACD often shows up when bounces turn into lower highs.

The bigger-picture signals are mixed: the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in April), but price action hasn’t been able to hold above those longer-term trend gauges. In practical terms, bulls want to see the stock reclaim the 20-day/50-day area to argue the April uptrend is reasserting itself, while bears will focus on whether support gives way.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the 50-day SMA zone where rebounds have recently struggled

: $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the 50-day SMA zone where rebounds have recently struggled Key Support: $5.00 — a nearby round-number floor that’s acting as the current "hold or break" area

What Is NIO and Its Market Position?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker targeting the premium segment in China. Founded in November 2014, it designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart EVs, and it tries to stand out with tech like battery swapping and autonomous driving.

Its lineup spans midsize-to-large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025—about 2% of China’s passenger new energy vehicle market. That context matters right now because the stock’s chart is weakening even as deliveries and revenue have been growing, so investors are weighing "fundamentals improving" against "risk appetite fading for China EV equities."

NIO Stock Price Movement Today

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 1.58% at $5.13 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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