Gorilla Technology Stock Surges On 5-Year AI Contract

Gorilla Tech Gr stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving GRRR stock higher?

$2.5 Billion Contract Reshapes Gorilla’s Outlook

Gorilla Technology said it signed a five-year AI compute infrastructure agreement with a global technology customer that carries investment grade credit quality. The deployment will take place at the NeutraDC Batam facility in Indonesia and is expected to generate roughly $2.5 billion in revenue over the life of the contract.

The first stage of the rollout includes about 1,000 B300 GPU servers and is projected to bring in around $1.3 billion over the same five-year period. The initial installation is scheduled for September 2026, followed by a second phase in December 2026, with the remaining contracted systems set to be deployed during the first half of 2027.

Financing Structure Reduces Execution Risk

Gorilla said it received debt financing proposals that would cover about 70% of the project’s expected costs. The company is working with major banks and financial institutions to finalize the most efficient financing structure for the full deployment.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Chandan noted that the agreement validates the company’s strategy and represents confirmed customer demand with secured data center capacity and clear deployment timelines. He added that the contract significantly changes Gorilla’s forward revenue profile and that the company plans to update its financial outlook once internal planning is complete.

Expanding Gorilla’s AI Footprint Across Asia

Gorilla said the agreement marks a major expansion of its AI infrastructure platform across Asia. It builds on a previously announced capacity partnership with NeutraDC and strengthens Batam’s role as a key AI infrastructure hub for Southeast Asia. The company said it is targeting additional customer driven deployments across South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, India and other regions with rising demand for AI compute.

Jackie Wang, Gorilla’s general manager for Asia, said the region is becoming one of the most important growth corridors for AI compute. She noted that customers are no longer questioning whether they need AI capacity, but instead are asking which providers can secure power, data center space, GPU infrastructure, financing and operational delivery.

GRRR Shares Are Soaring

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Tech shares were up 9.08% at $18.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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