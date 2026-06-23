Oklo Stock Is Rising Despite Tuesday’s Market Selloff: What's Going On?

Oklo stock is showing upward movement. What’s driving OKLO shares up?

What Is the Catalyst for Oklo’s Growth?

Centrus Energy Corp last week signed a Letter of Intent with Oklo covering domestic high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) supply, a deal framed as one of the early large-scale HALEU arrangements and one that may include prepayment structures from Oklo.

The parties are working toward a definitive contract that could align Centrus’ enrichment capacity with Oklo’s generation plans, with deliveries potentially beginning in 2029 to support up to five Aurora powerhouses over multiple years.

Critical Price Levels for OKLO to Watch

Today’s bounce is happening inside a bigger downtrend: the stock is trading 4.4% below its 20-day SMA ($62.06), 9.3% below its 50-day SMA ($65.43), and 30.1% below its 200-day SMA ($84.92). With the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA (the death cross that formed in February), rallies can still run into "sell-the-rip" pressure unless price can reclaim those mid-term averages.

Momentum looks more range-bound than trending right now, with RSI at 47.61 (neutral), which typically signals the stock isn’t stretched enough to force either capitulation selling or chase buying. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether recent moves are getting overextended; here, it suggests OKLO is still searching for direction after the March breakdown and the April swing low/high churn.

Key Resistance : $66.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA ($65.43), making it a logical spot where rebounds can stall

: $66.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA ($65.43), making it a logical spot where rebounds can stall Key Support: $53.50 — a nearby prior demand zone that sits above the $44.88 52-week low, where buyers may try to defend pullbacks

What Is Oklo and Its Business Model?

Oklo is developing fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, with a strategy that pairs commercial power sales with used nuclear fuel recycling services for the U.S. market. The company’s Aurora powerhouse product line is built around liquid metal fast reactor technology.

The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) using recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel, which makes fuel sourcing a gating item for execution. That’s why the HALEU supply LOI with Centrus, and the expectation of potential deliveries beginning in 2029, matters to the longer-term commercialization narrative.

OKLO Stock Price Action on Tuesday

OKLO Stock Price Activity: Oklo shares were up 1.64% at $59.36 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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