Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Arm Holdings logo on phone with colorful blurred background
June 23, 2026 12:11 PM 3 min read

Why Is Arm Holdings Stock Falling Tuesday?

Macro Pressure Weighs on Growth Stocks

Despite the weakness in technology stocks, market breadth remained positive. Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by roughly 1.8-to-1, and seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher. That suggests selling was concentrated in high-valuation technology names rather than the broader market.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Even after Tuesday’s selloff, ARM continues to trade well above its key long-term moving averages. The stock remains about 37% above its 50-day simple moving average of $269.69 and roughly 119% above its 200-day simple moving average of $169.21.

The stock’s golden cross, formed in April when the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, remains intact. However, the sharp rally to a 52-week high in June has left the stock vulnerable to profit-taking.

ARM is now trading only about 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average of $367.77. A break below that level could lead to a deeper pullback toward intermediate support.

The moving average convergence divergence indicator remains above its signal line with a positive histogram. That suggests momentum continues to improve even as the stock experiences short-term volatility.

Key resistance stands near $428, while support is around $298.50.

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

ARM is expected to report quarterly results on July 29.

Analysts expect earnings of 36 cents per share, up from 35 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to increase to $1.27 billion from $1.05 billion.

The stock trades at about 480 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.

ETF Exposure

Price Action

ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were down 9.44% at $369.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved