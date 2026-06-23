Why Is Arm Holdings Stock Falling Tuesday?

Macro Pressure Weighs on Growth Stocks
Despite the weakness in technology stocks, market breadth remained positive. Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by roughly 1.8-to-1, and seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher. That suggests selling was concentrated in high-valuation technology names rather than the broader market.
Technical Picture Remains Bullish
Even after Tuesday’s selloff, ARM continues to trade well above its key long-term moving averages. The stock remains about 37% above its 50-day simple moving average of $269.69 and roughly 119% above its 200-day simple moving average of $169.21.
The stock’s golden cross, formed in April when the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, remains intact. However, the sharp rally to a 52-week high in June has left the stock vulnerable to profit-taking.
ARM is now trading only about 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average of $367.77. A break below that level could lead to a deeper pullback toward intermediate support.
The moving average convergence divergence indicator remains above its signal line with a positive histogram. That suggests momentum continues to improve even as the stock experiences short-term volatility.
Key resistance stands near $428, while support is around $298.50.
Earnings and Analyst Outlook
ARM is expected to report quarterly results on July 29.
Analysts expect earnings of 36 cents per share, up from 35 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to increase to $1.27 billion from $1.05 billion.
The stock trades at about 480 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.
ETF Exposure
Price Action
ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were down 9.44% at $369.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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