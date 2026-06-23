Palantir Stock Flirts With Oversold, Down Nearly 40% In 2026

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now hovering in the mid‑30s, Palantir stock sits at an interesting crossroads for traders trying to balance cyclical fear against still‑lofty expectations.

PLTR stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

SaaSpocalypse Hit

The SaaSpocalypse triggered repricing for richly valued software and AI stocks as investors assessed how durable their growth really is in a world of rapidly commoditizing models.

Palantir rode the first AI wave hard on excitement around its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), stacking up 70% to 80% revenue growth prints and becoming one of the highest‑multiple names in large‑cap software.

As rates stayed higher for longer and cheaper agentic AI tools emerged, the market started questioning whether a "high‑touch," systems‑integration‑heavy model deserves a triple‑digit earnings multiple.

The macro and sector reset has taken PLTR from riding the peak of performance to trading at new 52-week lows on Tuesday.

AI Disruption Fears

A big piece of Palantir’s drawdown is classic disruption anxiety. New "managed agent" platforms and autonomous AI stacks are being framed as direct challengers to Palantir’s AIP, raising the likelihood that enterprises could opt for lighter, cheaper tools over Palantir’s more involved deployments.

At the same time, Palantir’s government business has become a political talking point: reviews of major U.K. contracts and blocked law‑enforcement deals stoked concern that some of its highest‑margin work may face headline and renewal risk.

Those execution questions hit harder precisely because the stock entered 2026 priced for near‑flawless delivery.

Almost Oversold and What It Actually Means

Technically, an RSI reading in the mid‑30s signals that downside momentum has grown intense but has not yet reached the classic sub‑30 capitulation level many technicians look for.

Palantir’s RSI sits at 34.41, per Benzinga Pro data, making the stock decidedly out of favor but not yet in full-blown capitulation territory.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir stock was down 0.34% at $119.09 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, PLTR has declined about 12.5% versus a 1.8% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 34% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.5% gain. The stock hit a new 52-week low of $118.00 on Tuesday.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

