SoFi Stock Edges Higher Despite Market Dip: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies stock is gaining positive traction. What’s pushing SOFI stock higher?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies Stock Higher?

CEO Anthony Noto has kept buying shares in the open market, including 13,888 shares in June at a weighted average price of $18.06, extending a 2026 streak to five separate purchases. Noto’s 2026 buying streak now totals 130,211 shares at a blended average price of about $17.29, and he holds roughly 11.96 million shares directly, sizeable insider alignment that can cushion dips when the tape turns choppy.

The company has also been drawing attention for its SoFiUSD rollout, described as a U.S. national bank-issued stablecoin available inside its banking app with access expanded to nearly 15 million members. SoFi has framed the token as "bank-grade" and 1:1 redeemable, a positioning that keeps the product narrative in play even on risk-off days.

SoFi Launches AI-Powered “Composer” Investing Platform

SoFi on Tuesday also officially announced the launch of Composer by SoFi, an AI-powered investing platform born from its recent acquisition of Composer Securities LLC. The platform bridges the gap between retail investors having an idea and executing it as an automated strategy.

“Composer has built one of the most innovative AI-powered investing platforms available to retail investors today,” Noto said.

“Our acquisition of Composer reflects SoFi’s strategy of identifying innovative technologies and exceptional teams that can strengthen our ecosystem over time. As AI becomes a foundational part of investing, Composer by SoFi strengthens our ability to deliver powerful investing tools through an experience that is simple, intuitive and accessible.”

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SOFI

SoFi is trying to stabilize after a longer slide, and the bigger-picture trend is still a headwind: the stock is trading about 22.9% below its 200-day SMA ($22.62), and the death cross that formed in March keeps longer-term trend followers cautious. That said, price is now back above the shorter-term baselines—about 2.5% above the 20-day SMA ($17.02) and 2.7% above the 50-day SMA ($16.98)—which is typically what you want to see if a base is forming.

Momentum looks more "reset than stretched" right now, with RSI at 54.67 (neutral), suggesting buyers and sellers are closer to balance than they were during the March oversold stretch. A push back above the 100-day SMA ($17.70) would help confirm that the rebound is turning into something more durable, rather than just a bounce inside a downtrend.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $16.00 — a nearby level that sits close to the 20-day/50-day area and a recent pivot zone

What Is SoFi Technologies and Its Business Model?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started in student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning—built to be a one-stop shop through its app and website.

That "all-in-one" model is why product narratives like SoFiUSD can matter to the stock: they’re aimed at keeping members engaged inside the ecosystem and expanding what users can do within the app. The "nearly 15 million members" distribution figure is a key part of the bull case for any new in-app product because it implies immediate reach without needing a new customer acquisition cycle.

Through its 2020 acquisition of Galileo, SoFi also provides payment and account services that support debit cards and digital banking, giving it another lever beyond just consumer lending. That platform angle can make insider buying and media-driven sentiment catalysts more potent, because traders often treat SoFi as both a consumer finance name and a fintech product story.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 15.21) — Despite today’s pop, the longer-term tape still reflects lagging trend strength versus the broader market.

: Weak (Score: 15.21) — Despite today’s pop, the longer-term tape still reflects lagging trend strength versus the broader market. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.15) — The scorecard is flagging SoFi as a growth-heavy story, which can keep attention on execution and upcoming earnings updates.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weaker momentum, which fits a stock trying to base after a longer downtrend. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if price can reclaim key moving averages and hold above the $16.00 support zone while fundamentals catch up to the premium valuation.

SOFI Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 2.11% at $17.47 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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