SpaceX Stock Selloff Is Not Your Chance To FOMO In, Expert Says

SPCX stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Nic Puckrin, analyst and founder of Coin Bureau, urges caution and argues SpaceX’s slide reflects structural factors rather than a clear buying opportunity.

"I’d be cautious about seeing this as a second-chance buying opportunity. The drop looks dramatic in scale, but these swings aren’t unusual for a stock with such a small public float," Puckrin said.

Fewer shares available for trading can lead to exaggerated moves in both directions.

SpaceX shares are down about 29% from their high above $222 last week, and while a decline of that size may look compelling, it does not automatically signal value.

Puckrin urges investors to shift focus to SpaceX’s upcoming catalysts. Near-term supply changes could shape price action more than recent volatility.

Lock-Up Period

"What matters more is not SpaceX’s price relative to its day one open, but what comes next. And what comes next is its Q2 earnings report later this summer, at which point the first 20% tranche of major holder lock-ups will expire. That means potentially more selling pressure entering the market … further downside is entirely plausible in the short term," the analyst cautions.

Lock-up expirations introduce a steady flow of potential sellers as early investors often take profits once restrictions lift. However, Puckrin sees a silver lining in SpaceX’s pullback.

"This week’s sell-off makes it less likely we’ll see the additional 10% early unlock on the Q2 earnings date. But the hype around the stock could still drive retail FOMO over the coming weeks, which can push up prices quickly in the absence of liquidity," he said.

Fight the FOMO

Index inclusion means many investors will gain exposure to SpaceX automatically, "making it even more important to consider the price of the stock before making an additional active allocation," the analyst advises.

Puckrin closes with a warning: "For retail investors, it’s therefore worth remembering that FOMO isn’t a solid investment strategy. Often, it pays to sit out the volatility until there is a clearer trajectory and the hype has died down."

SPCX Stock Price Activity: SpaceX shares were up 2.54% at $158.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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