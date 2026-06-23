CoreWeave Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

CoreWeave stock is holding steady today. What’s next for CRWV stock?

What Are CoreWeave’s Recent Catalysts?

CoreWeave is coming off a headline-heavy week that included a planned Nasdaq-100 addition (which went into effect on Monday), a reiterated Overweight call with a $167.00 target and record MLPerf Training v6.0 results. In that benchmark, the company said it trained DeepSeek-V3 671B in about two minutes using 8,192 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 GPUs, emphasizing the setup reflects production infrastructure customers can access.

CoreWeave’s recent run also leaned on the mechanics of index flows: the Nasdaq-100 rebalance forces buying from passive products like QQQ, which manages over $300 billion in assets, and that dynamic helped power shares up about 20% last week.

Cantor also pointed to run-rate EBITDA of $18.76 billion (up from $16.10 billion in April) and modeled implied backlog of about $125 billion as of early June, with a path to more than $131 billion by the end of Q2 2026.

CoreWeave is also getting fresh attention from the storage side of AI infrastructure after a five-year, $335 million "multi-exabyte" agreement that expands HDD-based tiers inside CoreWeave AI Object Storage with no code modifications required for existing customers.

CRWV Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, CRWV is still trading above its 100-day SMA ($98.81) and 200-day SMA ($100.62), keeping the bigger-picture uptrend intact despite a choppy middle. The near-term picture is more mixed: price is about 2% above the 20-day SMA ($108.08) but trading 1.5% below the 50-day SMA ($111.94), and the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA keeps short-term momentum from fully resetting bullish.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now, sitting at 51.84, which signals a neutral tape where buyers and sellers are closer to balanced than stretched. Put simply, RSI helps gauge whether a move is getting overextended, and this level argues CRWV is more in "range/decision" mode than in a crowded overbought or oversold condition.

Key Resistance : $132.00 — a round-number area that lines up as a nearby pivot zone where rebounds can stall

: $132.00 — a round-number area that lines up as a nearby pivot zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $103.00 — a nearby floor that sits close to the stock’s key moving-average cluster and recent consolidation area

What Is CoreWeave’s Business Model?

CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company that offers Nvidia GPUs and other essential AI hardware with optimized efficiency to handle the most demanding AI training and inference workloads. Its cloud platform supports the development and use of foundational large language models and the delivery of next-generation AI applications to satisfy the growing demand for AI around the world.

CoreWeave’s stack sensitivity to memory and storage supply is also in focus after Micron outlined a strategic partnership with Anthropic spanning memory and storage architecture design plus participation in Anthropic’s Series H round, announced June 22, 2026.

That matters for CRWV because tighter coordination between model developers and component suppliers can shift lead times and pricing for the same memory-and-storage layers that sit behind GPU utilization in the memory and storage buildout.

CRWV Stock Price Movement Today

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were down 3.36% at $107.55 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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