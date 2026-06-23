Backblaze, Infleqtion, Zeta Global And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Monday.

Under the agreement, Backblaze will provide cost-efficient HDD-based storage capacity that supports portions of CoreWeave’s managed storage infrastructure, helping optimize data placement across performance tiers while preserving high-performance storage resources for AI workloads.

Backblaze shares jumped 30.4% to $10.59 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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