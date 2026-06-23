Walmart Shares Edge Higher Despite Market Slide: What's Going On?

Walmart stock is gaining positive traction. Why are WMT shares climbing?

Walmart’s Long-Term Nuclear Power Agreement Explained

Constellation’s Jim McHugh noted that the deal drives “meaningful investment” to bolster grid reliability and sustain local jobs. Emphasizing the corporate benefit, Walmart’s Shayne Wahlmeier stated that the partnership allows them to expand operations while prioritizing “affordable, reliable and clean energy for our business and the communities we serve.”

WMT Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, Walmart is holding above its 200-day SMA ($116.55) by about 1.8%, which keeps the bigger-picture uptrend intact even after the stock cooled from its May peak near the $135.16 52-week high. At the same time, it’s trading about 4.9% below the 50-day SMA ($124.86) and about 5.1% below the 100-day SMA ($125.03), so the intermediate trend still needs repair.

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically signals that downside pressure is easing and buyers are starting to regain control. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), so bulls generally want to see follow-through that reclaims the mid-term averages rather than a one-day bounce.

Key levels are fairly clean here: $112.50 is the nearby "line in the sand" where buyers previously stepped in, while $133.00 sits as a round-number/pivot-style ceiling not far below the prior highs where rebounds can stall. A push through resistance would also put the stock back in range of the 52-week high, while a break of support would likely shift focus back toward the low-$110s and the 200-day area.

Key Resistance : $133.00 — a nearby round-number ceiling where rebounds can stall, also aligning with the stock’s recent high-zone

: $133.00 — a nearby round-number ceiling where rebounds can stall, also aligning with the stock’s recent high-zone Key Support: $112.50 — a nearby area where buyers previously stepped in, sitting not far above the 200-day trend zone

What Is Walmart and How Does It Operate?

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world’s largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake U.S. locations and another 600 Sam’s Club outlets) and serving about 270 million customers each week. In aggregate, the company posted more than $713 billion in fiscal 2026 sales, with a growing e-commerce footprint layered on top of its store base.

Its business is split across Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2026 sales), Walmart International (19%), and Sam’s Club (13%). Within the U.S., nearly 60% of its $486 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue came from grocery, which makes reliable, cost-aware energy procurement relevant—especially as it expands supply-chain infrastructure like the planned high-tech perishable distribution center referenced in Illinois.

Walmart’s Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Walmart, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Walmart’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth-leaning profile with only moderate momentum and value support. For longer-term investors, that often means the setup works best when price is reclaiming the 50-day/100-day area rather than fading below the 200-day trend.

WMT Stock Price Activity Tuesday Morning

WMT Stock Price Activity: Walmart shares were up 1.58% at $119.03 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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