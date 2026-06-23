What's Going On With Netflix Stock Tuesday?

Netflix stock is showing downward pressure. What’s next for NFLX stock?

What Is Driving Netflix’s Recent Stock Movements?

The latest pressure follows reports that Netflix lost a $22 billion bidding contest for Roku to Fox Corp, keeping attention on integration risk and strategic direction after multiple large-deal swings. Management has argued these pursuits are deliberate "muscle-building," with Co-CEO Ted Sarandos saying the company is willing to walk away when price exceeds shareholder value.

Monday’s drop that pushed Netflix to a fresh 52-week low has been pinned to acquisition anxiety after the Roku loss, with the company also previously pursuing Warner Bros. Discovery and remaining among several firms interested in Lionsgate Studios.

With futures pointing lower pre-bell, the stock’s modest premarket lift reads like dip-buying after Monday’s washout rather than a broad market tailwind.

Critical Technical Levels for NFLX to Monitor

Technically, Netflix is still stuck in a clear downtrend: at $73.51 it’s trading 10.3% below the 20-day SMA ($82.29) and 24.7% below the 200-day SMA ($98.10), with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross from December 2025 still hanging over the longer-term chart. The 12-month performance (down 41.86%) reinforces that recent rallies have been corrective, not trend-changing.

Momentum is extremely stretched: RSI is 20.63, deep in oversold territory after RSI first slipped below 30 in June. RSI is a "stretch" gauge—at these levels it often signals sellers may be exhausted, but it doesn’t guarantee a bottom unless price can start reclaiming key moving averages.

From a levels standpoint, the stock is hovering just above the 52-week low ($71.81), so that area is the near-term line in the sand if weakness returns after the open.

– Key Resistance: $84.50 — a nearby rebound ceiling that sits close to the 20-day/50-day moving-average zone where rallies have recently failed

How Netflix Operates in the Streaming Market

Netflix runs a relatively simple model centered on one business: its streaming service. It has the biggest TV entertainment subscriber base across the U.S. and international markets, with more than 300 million subscribers globally, and it reaches nearly the entire global population outside of China.

That scale is why the market reacts so sharply to big acquisition headlines—large deals can change the risk profile fast, especially if investors think management is drifting from the core playbook. Netflix has historically leaned toward on-demand series, films, and documentaries (not a steady slate of live programming or sports), and it added ad-supported plans in 2022 to open up an additional revenue stream beyond subscriptions.

Netflix’s Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality profile that’s currently being outweighed by very weak momentum. For longer-term investors, the setup argues for patience until price starts reclaiming key trend levels, while traders may treat bounces as tactical unless the downtrend structure breaks.

NFLX Stock Price Update

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were up 1.04% at $73.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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