Microsoft Stock In Focus After Inking 20-Yr, 2.67 GW Power Deal With Chevron To Fuel AI Growth

Microsoft stock is building positive momentum. Why are MSFT shares climbing?

The Deal

Why It Matters

The deal reflects the extraordinary scale of energy infrastructure required to support Microsoft’s AI and cloud growth. By co-locating power generation directly with the data center, Project Kilby is designed to deliver reliable, dispatchable electricity while aiming to minimize impacts on the regional grid. The 2.67 GW capacity positions Kilby among the largest co-located natural gas power and data center developments in the United States.

“The rapid growth we’re experiencing in AI and cloud, driven by customer demand, requires energy infrastructure that can scale quickly and reliably,” said Noelle Walsh, Microsoft President of Cloud Operations + Innovation. “Our agreement with Chevron helps ensure we’ll have dedicated, large-scale power to support the evolution and reliability of advanced compute.”‘

The Bigger Picture

The Kilby agreement adds to a growing wave of hyperscaler energy deals as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta race to secure dedicated power capacity for their AI buildouts. Big Tech’s combined capital expenditure commitments for AI infrastructure are expected to exceed $700 billion in 2026, with reliable energy supply emerging as the critical bottleneck.

The West Texas location leverages Permian Basin natural gas supply, giving the project a cost and speed advantage. Project Kilby is also expected to generate more than $10 billion in state and local tax revenue and support nearly 2,000 jobs in the region.

Microsoft Shares Edge Higher

MSFT Price Action: At the time of publication, Microsoft shares are trading 1.43% higher at $372.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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