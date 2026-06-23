Primoris Services Stock Falls After COO Departure, Fiscal 2026 Guidance Cut

Primoris stock is testing lower boundaries. Why did PRIM hit a new low?

COO Departure

Jeremy Kinch departed from the COO role effective today. While the company conducts a search for a permanent successor, President and CEO Koti Vadlamudi will assume most COO responsibilities in the interim. “The Company thanks Jeremy for his contributions and wishes him well on his future endeavors,” Vadlamudi said.

Guidance Cut

The guidance reduction stems from additional cost overruns and delays in the company’s Renewables business, identified through continued project progress and an ongoing assessment by a third-party industry expert. The overruns are primarily related to six previously disclosed projects. Primoris now expects full-year 2026 Renewables revenue of approximately $2.1 billion, down from approximately $3.0 billion in 2025.

For the full year 2026, the company now expects net income of $71.00 million to $101.00 million, EPS of $1.30 to $1.85 per fully diluted share, adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.60 and adjusted EBITDA of $275.00 to $325.00 million. The majority of the impact is expected to be reflected in second-quarter results.

“While we are disappointed by the additional costs experienced on a limited number of projects in our Renewables business, we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunities in our Renewables business and Primoris broadly,” said Vadlamudi.

The Silver Lining

Primoris Shares Fall

PRIM Price Action: At the time of publication, Primoris shares are trading 37.34% lower at $67.89, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.