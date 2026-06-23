Cerebras Stock In The Spotlight Ahead Of First-Ever Earnings Report As A Public Company

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS) is in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of its first-quarter earnings report today after the market closes.

CBRS stock is slipping today. What’s the outlook for CBRS shares?

The report will mark a significant milestone for the AI infrastructure company—its first earnings release since going public on May 14. Analysts are expecting a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $180.81 million.

What Is Cerebras?

What to Watch

As Cerebras’ first public earnings report, investors will be closely watching revenue growth trajectory, customer wins and any forward guidance. According to the company’s pre-IPO filings, Cerebras reported full-year 2025 revenue of $510 million. Commentary on AI infrastructure demand, competitive positioning, and progress on its AWS partnership will be key focal points on today’s conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Cerebras Shares Edge Lower

CBRS Price Action: At the time of publication, Cerebras shares are trading 4.67% lower at $213.95, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock