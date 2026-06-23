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Zeta Global company logo displayed on mobile phone
June 23, 2026 7:45 AM 2 min read

Zeta Stock Jumps After Palantir Partnership — Deal Could Drive $100 Million in Annual Revenue

The Partnership

Palantir will also provide software infrastructure to support Zeta in bringing its marketing intelligence to Foundry’s eligible enterprise customers—giving Zeta a direct path into Palantir’s existing customer base.

Both companies are also presenting at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today, with Steinberg and Palantir’s Elias Davis appearing together on stage at 11:05 a.m. ET to discuss how leading organizations are rethinking marketing’s role in the AI era.

Zeta Shares Shoot Higher

ZETA Price Action: At the time of publication, Zeta shares are trading 8.66% higher at $20.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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