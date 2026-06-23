Oracle Stock In Focus After Annual Filing Reveals 21,000 Job Cuts Amid AI Buildout Costs

The Layoffs

The layoffs come as Oracle faces significant pressure over its AI buildout costs—the company announced plans to raise $50 billion in debt and equity in January, its free cash flow in the last fiscal year came in at negative $23.7 billion, and capital expenditure jumped 162% to $55.7 billion.

“The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” Oracle said in the filing. The company acknowledged the cuts can be “disruptive,” warning of increased restructuring costs, reduced productivity, loss of institutional knowledge, and damage to employee morale.

The Broader Context

Oracle joins a wave of tech giants slashing headcount to offset massive capital expenditure on AI infrastructure. Meta laid off 8,000 employees, roughly 10% of its workforce, in May. Microsoft offered voluntary buyouts to 7% of U.S. employees in April.

Oracle Shares Drop

ORCL Price Action: At the time of publication, Oracle shares are trading 2.22% lower at $171.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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