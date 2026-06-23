What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Tuesday?

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.41%, while S&P 500 futures declined 1.32%. Dow futures lost 0.65%, and Russell 2000 futures slipped 1.59%, weighing on technology and other high-growth stocks.

Broad Market Selloff Pressures Chip Stocks

TSM’s decline tracked weakness across the semiconductor sector as investors reduced exposure to growth stocks ahead of the market open.

Chipmakers often amplify moves in the broader market because of their higher valuations and sensitivity to investor sentiment. The sharp decline in Nasdaq futures signaled lower appetite for technology shares, pulling Taiwan Semiconductor lower despite its strong long-term fundamentals.

Long-Term Trend Remains Intact

Despite Tuesday’s premarket decline, Taiwan Semiconductor continues to trade above key moving averages.

The stock remains 3.6% above its 20-day simple moving average of $429.98, 9.2% above its 50-day SMA of $407.66, and 32.4% above its 200-day SMA of $336.33. That alignment suggests the longer-term uptrend remains in place.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive. The moving average convergence divergence indicator is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum remains intact even as the stock pulls back.

Investors will now watch whether shares hold support near $405.50, close to the 50-day moving average. A rebound could face resistance around the $450 level.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is expected on July 16.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.69 per share, up from $2.47 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $39.76 billion from $30.07 billion.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price forecast of $469. Recent analyst actions include:

Susquehanna raised its price forecast to $575 on June 22 while maintaining a Positive rating.

raised its price forecast to $575 on June 22 while maintaining a Positive rating. Barclays raised its price forecast to $470 and reiterated its Overweight rating on April 22.

raised its price forecast to $470 and reiterated its Overweight rating on April 22. DA Davidson maintained its Buy rating and $450 price forecast on April 17.

ETF Exposure

Taiwan Semiconductor is a top holding in several exchange-traded funds, including Lazard Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF, Harbor International Compounders ETF, and Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF.

Because of its large weightings, significant inflows or outflows in these funds can influence demand for the stock.

Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 5.06% at $443.99 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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