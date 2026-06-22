SpaceX Stock Drops 16%, Down The Market Capitalization Of Palantir, Robinhood Combined

• Why is SPCX stock trading lower?

SpaceX Stock Drops

SpaceX stock was down 16.43% to $154.60 on Monday, which continues a multi-day decline for the popular space company.

With the latest drop, SpaceX has shed over $400 billion in valuation and fallen to the seventh most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of around $2.04 trillion.

The $400.8 billion decline in value on Monday is the second-largest one-day value decline for a U.S. company, according to Marketwatch.

Palantir: $286.5 billion

$286.5 billion Robinhood: $95.2 billion

$95.2 billion Other : $19.1 billion

: $19.1 billion Total: $400.8 billion

SpaceX IPO Winners and Losers

Early investors in SpaceX are still poised to make significant profits if the stock can continue to trade with a valuation of trillions of dollars ahead of selling periods.

Investors who bought in at the IPO price of $135 are also still profitable, but likely concerned about their timeline of selling, if they have restrictions from their broker.

SpaceX stock closed at $160.95 on its first day of trading and investors who bought in after the first day are now mostly down on their purchases.

It has been a limited trading period for SpaceX stock since its June 12 debut, which will make the stock closely followed and potentially highly volatile heading into key events like earnings and share lockups.

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