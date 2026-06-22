• What is going on with SPCX stock?

SpaceX Stock Declines

SpaceX stock declined Monday, falling 16.43% to $154.60 and dropping near the lows set since the company went public.

The drop in value for the space company, in which Musk owns a large stake, was a major factor in his net worth declining by $152.3 billion on Monday. The drop, estimated by Forbes, puts Musk’s net worth at $1.1 trillion.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , which is the other large Musk asset, was up 1.14% to $405.05 on Monday, helping to minimize the impact on Musk’s declining net worth.

Musk’s net worth hit a peak of $1.45 trillion when SpaceX stock hit highs of $225.64.

Over the last several trading days, Musk’s net worth has declined by $350 billion, with SpaceX stock trading lower.

Musk remains the richest person in the world by a significant margin, with second-place Larry Page worth $286.5 billion.

Elon Musk’s Net Worth History

Musk became a billionaire at the age of 41 and later became the world’s richest person thanks to Tesla’s share price.

Musk was worth so much at one point in 2021 that he could buy every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team.

A drop in Tesla’s share price in 2022 took Musk’s wealth down so much that he was awarded a Guinness World Record for the biggest one-year drop in net worth.

That award came from Musk losing an estimated $180 billion to $200 billion in net worth in 2022. With the current $350 billion drop over the last several days, Musk has outdone that decline, but it wasn’t for a full year period.

After being passed by Bernard Arnault and falling to the second-richest person in the world, Musk regained the title of richest man in the world in 2023 thanks to a recovery in Tesla’s share price.

Musk’s wealth increased by $92 billion in 2023 in one of the biggest one-year jumps ever, ending the year worth $229 billion.

The Tesla CEO ended 2025 worth an estimated $619 billion according to Bloomberg.

There is also a new pay package from Tesla that could pay Musk nearly $1 trillion in compensation if he reaches certain milestones, which could significantly add to his wealth over time.

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