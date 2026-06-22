What Happened With Palantir Stock Today?

The selling pressure appeared largely technical and sentiment‑driven, not tied to any single negative headline about the company’s fundamentals.

PLTR stock slipped Monday. See the chart and price action here.

After the closing bell, Palantir announced it had secured a foundational role in the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) common data layer, a marquee program that cements the company’s software at the center of a critical battlefield data architecture.

The press release highlighted Palantir’s Foundry platform as the core cloud data layer, working alongside partners like Anduril Industries on the tactical layer and other defense primes building applications on top.

Despite the strategic significance of the role, Palantir stock barely budged once the press release went live.

The 7% drop in Monday’s regular trading session was driven by positioning and a fragile tape for richly valued growth, while the subsequent NGC2 announcement was positive but failed to spark a relief rally.

Palantir just strengthened its long‑term government pipeline, but in the short term, the market is still more focused on valuation compression and sentiment than on incremental contract wins.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 6.98% during regular trading and up 0.08% in after-hours trading on Monday, last trading at $119.60. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, PLTR has declined about 12.2% versus a 0.8% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 34% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.5% gain.

Photo: PJ McDonnell from Shutterstock



