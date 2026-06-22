SpaceX Fuels AI Ambitions With $6.3 Billion Reflection Compute Deal

The Reflection contract will run about $150 million per month starting July 1, 2026 and extend through the end of 2029, for a total near $6.3 billion if fully executed, according to CNBC.

Reflection Joins Google, Anthropic

Previous agreements from Google and Anthropic to use SpaceX’s compute are valued at roughly $30 billion and $45 billion, respectively, and extend to around mid‑2029.

Those earlier arrangements sit inside Musk’s broader strategy to sell excess Colossus capacity to rival model labs rather than rely solely on internal workloads.

In May, filings and reporting showed Anthropic agreed to buy roughly 300 megawatts of AI infrastructure from xAI, effectively taking the entire output of the Colossus 1 site near Memphis through May 2029.

Anthropic will pay around $1.25 billion per month, with a small ramp discount, putting the potential value of that deal north of $40 billion over its term.

Google has separately agreed to pay SpaceX about $920 million per month for compute over 32 months, starting later this year, to access roughly 110,000 Nvidia GPUs plus supporting infrastructure in xAI facilities.

Across customers like Anthropic, Google and now Reflection, SpaceX is monetizing Colossus by selling high‑margin GPU capacity and turning scarce compute into a core strategic asset.

SPCX Stock Price Activity: SpaceX stock was down 12.82% at $161.28 at the time of publication Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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