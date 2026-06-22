Dell Stock Is Rising After Launching PowerEdge XE8812 Server

Dell Technologies stock is gaining positive traction. Why is DELL stock advancing?

Dell Launches PowerEdge XE8812 Server

Dell announced the PowerEdge XE8812 at ISC, presenting it as a system designed for high performance computing and AI workloads. The server is built around NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture and can support as many as 144 GPUs per rack when installed in the Dell PowerRack 9100, which follows OCP standards. The system uses full direct liquid cooling and supports more than 300kW of power to maximize efficiency.

The XE8812 represents a major step forward from the earlier NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 generation. It offers expanded host memory, larger GPU memory and an increase in core count from 144 to 176. Dell said the platform provides 50% more memory per socket and per GPU than the previous generation, allowing organizations to run larger AI models and simulations entirely in memory without the delays that come from staging or swapping data.

The company added that its turnkey PowerRack approach can bring systems online and running real workloads in a little more than six hours.

Dell Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Dell continues to hold a strong uptrend across all major moving averages. The stock trades 7.8% above the 20-day simple moving average at $389.21 and an extended 46.2% above the 50 day simple moving average at $287.11. That kind of distance from the shorter averages usually reflects firm demand, although it can also increase the risk of sharper pullbacks if momentum eases.

The trend structure remains supportive. The 20-day average sits above the 50-day average, and the golden cross that appeared in March, when the 50-day average moved above the 200-day average, continues to confirm a longer-term bullish environment. On a wider view, the stock has gained 256.21% over the past year and remains far above the 200-day average at $175.09, which many long-term trend followers treat as a key dividing line.

Momentum is best evaluated through RSI because Dell has been trending aggressively and recently became stretched. RSI moved into overbought territory in May, a condition that often leads to pauses or sideways movement even when the primary trend remains intact. The key question now is whether buyers can continue defending higher lows after the June swing high and the March swing low created the current upward staircase.

Key Resistance: $469.50 — This level aligns with the 52 week high at $469.47 and represents an area where earlier rallies have stalled.

— This level aligns with the 52 week high at $469.47 and represents an area where earlier rallies have stalled. Key Support: $357.00 — This zone sits below the 20-day average and matches a prior demand area that could serve as an important trend test if the stock experiences a deeper pullback.

DELL Shares Are Rising

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were up 2.21% at $418.56 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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