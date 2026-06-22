IonQ Stock Climbs After Northland Raises Price Target

IonQ shares are powering higher. Why is IONQ stock surging?

The Catalyst: A Split Market That Favors High Beta Stocks

On top of Northland Capital Market’s bullish rating, the S&P 500 is down 0.20% and the Nasdaq is also lower, while the Dow is up 0.35% and the Russell 2000 leads with a 1.16% gain. Market breadth is supportive, with seven sectors advancing and four declining, and an advance to decline ratio of 1.8. That type of backdrop often helps growth oriented small caps attract buyers.

IonQ’s strength is also showing up on a day when the biggest movers are high volatility names such as NXTS up 175.6% and DFTX up 53.8%. That reinforces the idea that traders are leaning into momentum rather than reacting to a specific IonQ headline.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For IONQ

The 20-day average is above the 50-day average, and price remains well above the longer-term averages, which usually signals that buyers are still defending dips. The next technical hurdle is whether price can build acceptance above the 20-day line rather than simply touching it and fading.

Key Resistance: $73.50 — A nearby round number and prior pivot zone that has capped rebounds before a move toward the $84.64 52 week high.

— A nearby round number and prior pivot zone that has capped rebounds before a move toward the $84.64 52 week high. Key Support: $53.00 — Lines up closely with the 50 day average at $53.10, a common trend support area in rising markets.

IonQ Benzinga Edge Score And Momentum Analysis

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 88.8) — IonQ shows strong relative strength compared with the broader market, consistent with its position above key moving averages.

IONQ Shares Are Moving Higher

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 6.98% at $60.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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